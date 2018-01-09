Elissa the Mom is teaming up with Rare partner Clark to bring you a week’s worth of quick, easy, healthy and family-friendly meals for only about $100.





As a working mom of two, I know it isn’t always easy or financially practical to make a home-cooked dinner every single night. That’s why I’m so excited to share these $20 dinners with you! They’re all simple to make, they’re reasonably healthy, and they’re totally affordable to boot.

I love Taco Tuesday so, of course, I had to incorporate it into this series.

You will need:

Corn tortillas

Shredded chicken

Shredded Monterey Jack

Diced avocado

Greek yogurt

Diced purple onion

Cilantro

Sliced cucumber

Chili powder

Cumin

Rotisserie chicken is cheap (especially at Costco), but for these recipes, I chose to make my own shredded chicken. I bought a ton of breasts and thighs at the grocery store and cooked them in my Crock-Pot on low for six to eight hours. If you plan to do this, be sure to add chicken broth, salt and pepper to the chicken before it cooks.

A few thoughts:

There’s a whole bunch of weird ingredients in pre-made taco seasoning, so I just season my chicken with spices instead.

You can use sour cream instead of Greek yogurt, but as far as I’m concerned, they taste the same.

I make deconstructed toddlers for my two toddlers. This is a good idea for kids who don’t like corn tortillas.

A friend once told me to add cucumbers to my tacos, and I haven’t looked back. Tyson agrees with me that they really tie together all the delicious taco flavors, and that makes this $20 Taco Tuesday a hit in my house.

