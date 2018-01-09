Elissa the Mom is teaming up with Rare partner Clark to bring you a week’s worth of quick, easy, healthy and family-friendly meals for only about $100.
As a working mom of two, I know it isn’t always easy or financially practical to make a home-cooked dinner every single night. That’s why I’m so excited to share these $20 dinners with you! They’re all simple to make, they’re reasonably healthy, and they’re totally affordable to boot.
I love Taco Tuesday so, of course, I had to incorporate it into this series.
You will need:
- Corn tortillas
- Shredded chicken
- Shredded Monterey Jack
- Diced avocado
- Greek yogurt
- Diced purple onion
- Cilantro
- Sliced cucumber
- Chili powder
- Cumin
Rotisserie chicken is cheap (especially at Costco), but for these recipes, I chose to make my own shredded chicken. I bought a ton of breasts and thighs at the grocery store and cooked them in my Crock-Pot on low for six to eight hours. If you plan to do this, be sure to add chicken broth, salt and pepper to the chicken before it cooks.
A few thoughts:
- There’s a whole bunch of weird ingredients in pre-made taco seasoning, so I just season my chicken with spices instead.
- You can use sour cream instead of Greek yogurt, but as far as I’m concerned, they taste the same.
- I make deconstructed toddlers for my two toddlers. This is a good idea for kids who don’t like corn tortillas.
A friend once told me to add cucumbers to my tacos, and I haven’t looked back. Tyson agrees with me that they really tie together all the delicious taco flavors, and that makes this $20 Taco Tuesday a hit in my house.
