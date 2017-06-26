Food and drink

Nothing says “Fourth of July” like a big ol’ slice of this strawberry and blueberry American pie

Happy Fourth of July! I love America, and I love any holiday that involves eating, so I’m going to share some fun, patriotic recipes to serve at your Independence Day cookout.

This American pie may be one of the coolest things I’ve ever made. It’s packed with delicious strawberries and blueberries, and it has a crust made of stars and stripes!

You will need:

  • 2 pie crusts
  • 4 cups strawberries

  • 2 cups blueberries
  • ½ teaspoon pink Himalayan salt
  • 6 teaspoons cornstarch
  • ½ cup sugar + more for sprinkling
  • Egg wash

While this recipe calls for six cups of fruit, it may have been too much; I had some trouble fitting all those strawberries and blueberries in the pie crust.

But the results are so pretty! I seriously didn’t want to cut into this pie. It was almost too beautiful to eat, but Tyson and I are glad we ate it — because it tasted amazing.

