Nothing says “Fourth of July” like a big ol’ slice of this strawberry and blueberry American pie

Happy Fourth of July! I love America, and I love any holiday that involves eating, so I’m going to share some fun, patriotic recipes to serve at your Independence Day cookout.

RELATED: She rolls whipped cream and strawberries in a flag cake to show her American pride

This American pie may be one of the coolest things I’ve ever made. It’s packed with delicious strawberries and blueberries, and it has a crust made of stars and stripes!

You will need:

2 pie crusts

4 cups strawberries



2 cups blueberries

½ teaspoon pink Himalayan salt

6 teaspoons cornstarch

½ cup sugar + more for sprinkling

Egg wash

While this recipe calls for six cups of fruit, it may have been too much; I had some trouble fitting all those strawberries and blueberries in the pie crust.

But the results are so pretty! I seriously didn’t want to cut into this pie. It was almost too beautiful to eat, but Tyson and I are glad we ate it — because it tasted amazing.

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!