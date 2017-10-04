She dunks apple slices in caramel and slathers them in toppings at her adorable caramel apple bar

If you’re like me, you can’t commit to just one caramel apple topping.
I created this caramel apple bar so I wouldn’t have to make the tough choices. When you do it this way, you can have as many toppings as you want!
Best of all, you can customize your toppings. Get creative!
You will need:
- Apples, sliced
- Caramel (either homemade or from a can — your choice!)
- Toppings! I used:
- Shredded coconut
- Nuts
- Butterscotch chips
- Vanilla chips
- Chocolate chips
- Heath bar pieces
- Bamboo sticks
I tried to make my own caramel sauce but, as you can see, it didn’t exactly work. I recommend making your life easier and just getting your caramel from a can.
