She dunks apple slices in caramel and slathers them in toppings at her adorable caramel apple bar

If you’re like me, you can’t commit to just one caramel apple topping.

I created this caramel apple bar so I wouldn’t have to make the tough choices. When you do it this way, you can have as many toppings as you want!

RELATED: Make these gorgeous caramel apple nachos right now

Best of all, you can customize your toppings. Get creative!

You will need:

Apples, sliced

Caramel (either homemade or from a can — your choice!)

Toppings! I used:

Shredded coconut Nuts Butterscotch chips Vanilla chips Chocolate chips Heath bar pieces

Bamboo sticks

I tried to make my own caramel sauce but, as you can see, it didn’t exactly work. I recommend making your life easier and just getting your caramel from a can.

More easy treats from Elissa the Mom

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!