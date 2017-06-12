Start Father’s Day off right by serving Dad these easy and delicious homemade doughnut holes

What dad doesn’t love doughnuts? For Father’s Day, Tyson (who’s a dad) and I decided to whip up some homemade doughnut holes.

You will need:

Doughnut holes

2 cups flour

4½ teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1 egg

½ stick butter, melted

Oil for frying

Glaze

1½ cups powdered sugar

3½ tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract



RELATED: Red velvet donuts are a thing and we need to learn how to make them, stat

The ice cream scoop Tyson and I used may have been a little too big. In fact, our doughnut holes were so big, they didn’t cook all the way through (even though I obsessively watched the temperature of the oil)! So don’t make the same mistakes we did!

And feel free to get creative. Tyson wanted to put pieces of Hershey bar inside his doughnut holes, so why not try it?!

More Father’s Day treats from Elissa the Mom:

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!