Give your Halloween breakfast some bite with these donut fangs

Happy Halloween, boys and ghouls! Here’s how to turn your kids’ Halloween breakfast into a spooky surprise!

All you’ll need is a box of donuts and some plastic fangs, which you can buy online or from one of those pop-up Halloween stores.

Just wedge the fangs into the donuts’ holes, then call the kids down to breakfast and wait for their reactions.

