Add a spooky Halloween touch to your kids’ lunches with these easy jack-o’-lantern oranges

Happy Halloween! For this video, I dressed as Cher and gave what Tyson described as “the worst Cher impersonation I have ever seen.”
If you want to add a little extra Halloween spirit to your kids’ lunches (or, honestly, if you forgot Halloween entirely and need to do something at the last minute), here’s a simple day-of idea for you.
Just take a black permanent marker, draw a jack-o’-lantern face on an orange, and throw it in your child’s lunchbox. So easy.
You could also display a bunch of these oranges as a cute Halloween centerpiece.
