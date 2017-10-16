Food and drink

Add a spooky Halloween touch to your kids’ lunches with these easy jack-o’-lantern oranges

Article will continue after advertisement

Happy Halloween! For this video, I dressed as Cher and gave what Tyson described as “the worst Cher impersonation I have ever seen.”

If you want to add a little extra Halloween spirit to your kids’ lunches (or, honestly, if you forgot Halloween entirely and need to do something at the last minute), here’s a simple day-of idea for you.

RELATED: Elissa the Mom | When did Halloween become the second Christmas?

Just take a black permanent marker, draw a jack-o’-lantern face on an orange, and throw it in your child’s lunchbox. So easy.


You could also display a bunch of these oranges as a cute Halloween centerpiece.

More Halloween fun from Elissa the Mom

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement