Add a spooky Halloween touch to your kids’ lunches with these easy jack-o’-lantern oranges

If you want to add a little extra Halloween spirit to your kids’ lunches (or, honestly, if you forgot Halloween entirely and need to do something at the last minute), here’s a simple day-of idea for you.

Just take a black permanent marker, draw a jack-o’-lantern face on an orange, and throw it in your child’s lunchbox. So easy.





You could also display a bunch of these oranges as a cute Halloween centerpiece.

