No Halloween drink is complete without these creepy crawly spider ice cubes

Happy Halloween, dudes. I’m dressing as a male hippie for this video, and it’s freaking Tyson out.

If you’re like me and you sometimes forget about a holiday until it’s almost too late (so, in other words, if you’re a perfectly normal parent), never fear — I have some last-minute Halloween ideas for you!

What kid wouldn’t love a plastic Halloween spider in a drink? Just freeze some toys in ice cubes; it’s bound to make you the grooviest mom or dad on the block.





