Her beautiful 5-ingredient cucumber and onion salad is sure to be the talk of any Fourth of July cookout

Happy Fourth of July! I love America, and I love any holiday that involves eating, so I’m going to share some fun, patriotic recipes to serve at your Independence Day cookout.

I always thought this cucumber salad was my mother’s recipe. Turns out, it’s actually Adrienne’s, and my mother found it on allrecipes.com. But no matter who makes it, the results are delicious!

You will need:

3 cucumbers

1 Vidalia onion

1 sprig dill

1 cup white vinegar

½ cup water



¾ cup sugar

Tip: For extra fanciness, peel stripes into the cucumbers.

This salad is sure to be the focal point of your Independence Day barbecue. It’s crisp and refreshing, with just the right amount of sweetness. Thanks, Mom — er, Adrienne!

Tyson was in rare form while I made this salad. He kept going on and on about tuna, cucumber boats, and tacos. Lucky for you, the cameras were rolling.

Behind-the-scenes extras with Tyson:

