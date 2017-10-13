If you love apples and ice cream, these salted caramel apple cider floats have your name all over them

While hot apple cider is delicious on a chilly fall day, Tyson and I decided to make some real apple treats.

Behold the apple cider float: sparkling cider, ice cream and, for extra amazingness, salted caramel sauce. It’s like apple pie à la mode in a glass!

I made this recipe with my son in mind, because he loves apple juice. I honestly didn’t think I’d like it. But I have to say, these floats taste incredible.





You will need:

Vanilla ice cream

Salted caramel sauce

Sparkling apple cider

Whipped cream

Note: You’re welcome to make your own salted caramel sauce. Mine came from a can, because we all remember what happened the last time I tried to make caramel. You can also make your own whipped cream, which Tyson and I did not do.

Oh, and don’t forget that sparkling cider is fizzy! Be careful when you’re pouring it so you don’t end up like me.

Did you know: The difference between a float and a milkshake is carbonation. Floats have ice cream and fizzy beverages; milkshakes are made from ice cream and milk.

