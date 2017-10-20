Apple pie on the go! These delightful fall desserts fit in the palm of your hand

I absolutely love these caramel apple hand pies. So does Tyson, but he hates the phrase “hand pie.” He thinks it discriminates against people who don’t have hands, and he insisted I call them “apple pies on the go.”

So — today, I’m going to show you how to make apple pies on the go.

These pies are so small, they fit in the palm of your hand (hence the name “hand pie,” Tyson), and that means you don’t need to feel guilty about reaching for a second one.





You will need:

4 cups apples, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

10 caramel squares (or more if you really love caramel)

¼ cup sugar + more for sprinkling

Juice of ½ lemon

Egg wash

Refrigerated pie crust

You’ll also need a round cookie cutter that at least three inches in diameter. As you may remember from my mini pumpkin pie video, I don’t own a round cookie cutter, so I use a drinking glass.

I’m a firm believer that everything tastes better in a pie crust. You could put a booger in a pie crust, and it would be delicious. OK, maybe that’s a stretch — but you know what I mean.

