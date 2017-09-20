Her knockoff Chick-fil-A sandwich is just as delicious as the real thing and can even be enjoyed on Sunday

Have you ever craved Chick-fil-A on a Sunday? I’m a Southerner, so I definitely have. It’s the worst.

But now, you can make a classic Chick-fil-A sandwich right in your own kitchen — and you can make it any day of the week, without sitting in a drive-thru line! I know my family is going to love this recipe.

You will need:

Chicken breast

½ cup flour

¼ cup milk



1 egg

Buns, buttered

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon celery salt

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Pickle juice, for marinating

Peanut oil, for frying

Pickle slices, for serving

Tip: You’ll need an oil thermometer, just like the one I used in my homemade donut holes video. That’ll help you monitor the temperature of the hot peanut oil throughout the cooking process.

Tyson thinks our version of this sandwich is even tastier than Chick-fil-A’s! Will you make one?

