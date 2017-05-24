Her delicious homemade pizza is so easy thanks to every mom’s favorite ingredient — rotisserie chicken

I love rotisserie chicken. There are few things I love more. It’s an entire healthy meal that I don’t have to prepare.
Tyson didn’t believe me when I first told him a rotisserie chicken is every mom’s dream.
So I’m making a series of rotisserie chicken recipes to show him just how amazing this ingredient can be.
We both loved this chicken pesto pizza. The pizza dough is store-bought, but the pesto is homemade. And, of course, the whole thing is loaded with rotisserie chicken.
You will need:
Pizza
- Rotisserie chicken
- Pizza dough
- Fresh mozzarella
- Sun-dried tomatoes
- Homemade pesto
Pesto
- 2 cups fresh basil
- 1 cup pecorino, shredded
- ¼ cup pine nuts
- 5 cloves garlic
- 1 cup olive oil
And don’t forget — leftover pesto can be frozen into ice cubes, then thawed and used later.
