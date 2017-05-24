Her delicious homemade pizza is so easy thanks to every mom’s favorite ingredient — rotisserie chicken

I love rotisserie chicken. There are few things I love more. It’s an entire healthy meal that I don’t have to prepare.

Tyson didn’t believe me when I first told him a rotisserie chicken is every mom’s dream.

So I’m making a series of rotisserie chicken recipes to show him just how amazing this ingredient can be.

We both loved this chicken pesto pizza. The pizza dough is store-bought, but the pesto is homemade. And, of course, the whole thing is loaded with rotisserie chicken.





You will need:

Pizza

Rotisserie chicken

Pizza dough

Fresh mozzarella

Sun-dried tomatoes

Homemade pesto

Pesto

2 cups fresh basil

1 cup pecorino, shredded

¼ cup pine nuts

5 cloves garlic

1 cup olive oil

And don’t forget — leftover pesto can be frozen into ice cubes, then thawed and used later.

