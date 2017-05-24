Food and drink

Her delicious homemade pizza is so easy thanks to every mom’s favorite ingredient — rotisserie chicken

I love rotisserie chicken. There are few things I love more. It’s an entire healthy meal that I don’t have to prepare.

Tyson didn’t believe me when I first told him a rotisserie chicken is every mom’s dream.

So I’m making a series of rotisserie chicken recipes to show him just how amazing this ingredient can be.

We both loved this chicken pesto pizza. The pizza dough is store-bought, but the pesto is homemade. And, of course, the whole thing is loaded with rotisserie chicken.


You will need:

Pizza

  • Rotisserie chicken
  • Pizza dough
  • Fresh mozzarella
  • Sun-dried tomatoes
  • Homemade pesto

Pesto

  • 2 cups fresh basil
  • 1 cup pecorino, shredded
  • ¼ cup pine nuts
  • 5 cloves garlic
  • 1 cup olive oil

And don’t forget — leftover pesto can be frozen into ice cubes, then thawed and used later.

