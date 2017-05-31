She turns her leftover rotisserie chicken into a delicious, kid-approved spicy tortilla soup

I buy a rotisserie chicken at least twice a week. It’s a super easy dinner for both me and my children.

One of the best parts of rotisserie chicken is that it comes with so many leftovers — enough for several meals. So I’m incorporating that chicken into a bunch of kid-friendly (and Tyson-approved) recipes.

Chicken tortilla soup has a kick to it and can also incorporate an entire chicken. Best of all, this is skinny chicken tortilla soup, which means Mommy can take it to the office all week and not feel guilty about enjoying it.





You will need:

4 cups chicken broth

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

3 carrots, chopped

1 onion, chopped

4 stalks celery, chopped

4 tomatoes, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

And don’t forget that the fun is in the garnish! I like to use cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, lime, and cheese — lots and lots of cheese!

