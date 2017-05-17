Food and drink

She mixes coleslaw, rotisserie chicken, and almonds to prove that salad doesn’t have to be boring

Regular chicken salad is boring to me.

That’s why I was thrilled to discover this recipe for Chinese chicken salad. It uses coleslaw mix instead of lettuce, and it’s loaded with all the best parts of any meal — fat, sugar, and salt. So yeah, it’s not the healthiest thing I’ve ever made, but that’s not going to stop me from eating one every once in a while!

You will need:

  • 1 package coleslaw mix

  • 1 cucumber, cut into batons
  • 2 scallions, sliced
  • Almonds — as many as you want!
  • Crispy wonton strips — as many as you want!
  • Rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • ½ cup peanut oil
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • ½ cup vinegar
  • ½ cup sugar

Did you know: To make cucumber batons, cut the cucumber into rounds, then thinly slice the circles.

