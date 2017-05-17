She mixes coleslaw, rotisserie chicken, and almonds to prove that salad doesn’t have to be boring

Regular chicken salad is boring to me.
That’s why I was thrilled to discover this recipe for Chinese chicken salad. It uses coleslaw mix instead of lettuce, and it’s loaded with all the best parts of any meal — fat, sugar, and salt. So yeah, it’s not the healthiest thing I’ve ever made, but that’s not going to stop me from eating one every once in a while!
You will need:
- 1 package coleslaw mix
- 1 cucumber, cut into batons
- 2 scallions, sliced
- Almonds — as many as you want!
- Crispy wonton strips — as many as you want!
- Rotisserie chicken, shredded
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ½ cup peanut oil
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- ½ cup vinegar
- ½ cup sugar
Did you know: To make cucumber batons, cut the cucumber into rounds, then thinly slice the circles.
