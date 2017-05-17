She mixes coleslaw, rotisserie chicken, and almonds to prove that salad doesn’t have to be boring

Regular chicken salad is boring to me.

That’s why I was thrilled to discover this recipe for Chinese chicken salad. It uses coleslaw mix instead of lettuce, and it’s loaded with all the best parts of any meal — fat, sugar, and salt. So yeah, it’s not the healthiest thing I’ve ever made, but that’s not going to stop me from eating one every once in a while!

You will need:

1 package coleslaw mix



1 cucumber, cut into batons

2 scallions, sliced

Almonds — as many as you want!

Crispy wonton strips — as many as you want!

Rotisserie chicken, shredded

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup peanut oil

2 tablespoons sesame oil

½ cup vinegar

½ cup sugar

Did you know: To make cucumber batons, cut the cucumber into rounds, then thinly slice the circles.

