Pimento cheese queso is a thing and it's just as delicious as it sounds
When you’re a parent, Christmas begins the moment one of your kids wakes up, realizes what day it is, and awakens everyone else in the house with his or her screaming.


This year, I’m going to combat Christmas sleep deprivation head-on by making breakfast ahead of time. That way, when my son and daughter wake up at some ungodly hour, I can jam a little food in their faces and send them back to bed for a few more hours.

RELATED: Every Who down in Whoville can’t wait to make this green Grinch popcorn for Christmas movie night

Behold the Christmas breakfast casserole. It cooks overnight, so it’ll be ready to eat as soon as the kids spring out of bed. And it’s a way healthier breakfast than leftover milk and cookies.

You will need:

  • 28 ounces frozen hash browns, thawed
  • 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar, divided
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 12 eggs + milk, salt and pepper for scrambling
  • 1 pound ground sausage (I used mild Italian)
  • 1 pound bacon
  • Butter for greasing slow cooker

Tip: There’s a better way to cook bacon! Put away the frying pan and bake it in the oven instead. Will it make a mess? Sure, but who says you need to clean the oven every time you use it? Read more about my bacon trick here.

When I first lifted the lid on my slow cooker, I couldn’t believe it — this casserole smells just like a supreme pizza! And it tastes like one, too. Tyson “brought it back to breakfast” by adding a little sriracha to his serving of casserole.

Elissa Benzie
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
