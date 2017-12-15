Buying holiday gifts for coworkers can be a real chore. Gift cards are too impersonal, and giving something to everyone in the office can get expensive.





So, this year, I’m whipping up a batch of this easy Christmas crack for everyone here at Elissa the Mom. The ingredients may sound strange (the base consists of saltine crackers and homemade caramel), but I promise you, the finished product is so delicious. Plus, it’s inexpensive to make!

RELATED: We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

Why is it called Christmas “crack?” I think you can imagine the reason.

You will need:

Saltine crackers

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups dark chocolate chunks

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 sticks butter

Sea salt

In true Elissa the Mom fashion, I made a mistake while cooking, and I want to help you avoid it. The crack needs to be refrigerated overnight, so be sure to make it ahead of time. That’s so much better than my method of sticking the entire pan in the freezer.

Once you’ve, well, cracked the crack, put a few pieces in gift boxes and give them to coworkers. I added an ornament with a T on it and a candy cane to Tyson’s gift box. Merry Christmas, buddy.

More Christmas cheer

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!