In case you haven’t noticed, Tyson and I are not morning people.


But on a weekend morning, nothing gets us out of bed faster than a big plate of pancakes. And this recipe, which Tyson dubbed cinna-banana-berry pancakes, is the best I’ve ever tasted. No joke.

RELATED: This unexpected secret ingredient will make your homemade pancakes taste incredible

Tyson and I chose to use coconut almond milk to add an extra bit of deliciousness to our pancake batter. Feel free to use regular milk.

You will need:

  • 2 cups Bisquick
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 cup coconut almond milk
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Blueberries
  • Bananas
  • Cinnamon
  • Empty ketchup bottle

Wait — why the ketchup bottle? I filled it with the pancake batter, because a) that makes it easier to pour into the pan, and b) it allows it to stay fresh in the refrigerator for longer. Brilliant, right?

The finished pancakes can also be frozen. Put them in a Ziploc bag, put the bag in the freezer, and voilà! Just heat them up in the microwave for two minutes when you’re ready to eat them.

Basically, don’t be intimidated by pancakes. You need to watch them closely as they cook, but they’re not as difficult to make as you think.

And these pancakes are worth the effort! Tyson’s face says it all.

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
