When Tyson was just a little thing, he and his family visited his “oma” — his German grandmother — for Christmas. She made a crunchy chocolate pudding, and it was always Tyson’s favorite treat.
So, to recreate this happy memory from Tyson’s childhood, we decided to whip up a batch of pudding right here in the Elissa the Mom kitchen!
You will need:
- 2½ cups milk
- 1¼ cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ⅓ cup butter
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- ½ cup Dutch-process cocoa*
- 1 teaspoon salt
*If you can’t find Dutch-process cocoa (I couldn’t), regular cocoa also works.
Here’s the thing about the pudding’s “crunchiness” — it’s not supposed to be that way. Tyson’s oma always forgot to perform the crucial final step, which is to cover the cooked pudding with plastic wrap so a skin doesn’t form. The skin is what makes it crunchy.
I personally don’t care for the skin, but it’s Tyson’s favorite part. Oma made a mistake, and it turned into a memory. Mistakes make memories.
