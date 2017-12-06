Menu
Finally, a skinny pimento cheese recipe we can get behind
When Tyson was just a little thing, he and his family visited his “oma” — his German grandmother — for Christmas. She made a crunchy chocolate pudding, and it was always Tyson’s favorite treat.


So, to recreate this happy memory from Tyson’s childhood, we decided to whip up a batch of pudding right here in the Elissa the Mom kitchen!

You will need:

  • 2½ cups milk
  • 1¼ cups sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ⅓ cup butter
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • ½ cup Dutch-process cocoa*
  • 1 teaspoon salt

*If you can’t find Dutch-process cocoa (I couldn’t), regular cocoa also works.

Here’s the thing about the pudding’s “crunchiness” — it’s not supposed to be that way. Tyson’s oma always forgot to perform the crucial final step, which is to cover the cooked pudding with plastic wrap so a skin doesn’t form. The skin is what makes it crunchy.

I personally don’t care for the skin, but it’s Tyson’s favorite part. Oma made a mistake, and it turned into a memory. Mistakes make memories.

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

Elissa Benzie
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
