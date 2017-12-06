When Tyson was just a little thing, he and his family visited his “oma” — his German grandmother — for Christmas. She made a crunchy chocolate pudding, and it was always Tyson’s favorite treat.





So, to recreate this happy memory from Tyson’s childhood, we decided to whip up a batch of pudding right here in the Elissa the Mom kitchen!

You will need:

2½ cups milk

1¼ cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

⅓ cup butter

¼ cup cornstarch

½ cup Dutch-process cocoa*

1 teaspoon salt

*If you can’t find Dutch-process cocoa (I couldn’t), regular cocoa also works.

Here’s the thing about the pudding’s “crunchiness” — it’s not supposed to be that way. Tyson’s oma always forgot to perform the crucial final step, which is to cover the cooked pudding with plastic wrap so a skin doesn’t form. The skin is what makes it crunchy.

I personally don’t care for the skin, but it’s Tyson’s favorite part. Oma made a mistake, and it turned into a memory. Mistakes make memories.

