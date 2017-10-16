Warm up this winter by making your own hearty and delicious French onion soup at home

Who doesn’t love a hot, cheesy bowl of French onion soup?
If you want to make your own version at home (and make your entire kitchen smell like onions), try this super easy and delicious version.
Best of all, when you make the soup yourself, you can customize the amount of cheese that goes on top. (Remember, there’s no such thing as too much cheese!)
You will need:
- 4 cups onions, sliced
- 1 stick butter
- 2 tablespoons sherry
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 baguette
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 2 slices Swiss cheese, diced
- 4 cups beef broth
Did you know: French onion soup is peasant food! In 18th century France, laborers often ate it because onions were plentiful and affordable, and because the soup was hearty enough to stay with them all day.
