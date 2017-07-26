Stop buying sugar-laden Popsicles and make your own using nothing but fresh fruit

Most Popsicles are basically just frozen, flavored sugar water. I don’t need my kids eating that garbage.
So I made some delicious pops out of nothing but fresh fruit. They were the perfect snack for Tyson and Marc to enjoy after taking a few runs down our homemade Slip ‘N Slide.
You will need:
- Fresh fruit of your choice! I used:
- Strawberries
- Kiwifruit
- Blueberries
- Mango
- Pineapple
- Watermelon
- Blender
- Popsicle molds
Tip: If you don’t have Popsicle molds (or don’t want to buy them), paper cups and Popsicle sticks will do the trick.
Also, when you’re adding the fruit to the molds, pour slowly and gently! If you pour too fast, all the fruit will mix together, and then your Popsicles won’t look as pretty.
More healthy treats from Elissa the Mom:
- Peanut butter oat bars — a healthy alternative to Snickers!
- Hot homemade Chex Mix from the slow cooker
- Gooey apple and brie crescents
- Bacon chocolate brownies — OK, these aren’t healthy, but we couldn’t resist!
Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!