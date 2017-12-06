Who says Halloween is the only time of the year we can dress up? I bought Christmas Grinch outfits for Tyson and me.





Of course, Tyson took his off within 10 seconds of starting this video. I think you’re a Grinch, Tyson!

Speaking of Grinches, today’s treat is a super tasty, sweet and salty snack that the whole family can enjoy while watching a Christmas movie together. I like to call it Grinch popcorn!

You will need:

3 cups miniature marshmallows

½ cup red and green M&M’s

Green food coloring

3 tablespoons butter

10 cups popcorn

Tyson and I ended up using way more than three cups of marshmallows. To be fair, we did have to make an extra batch, because we forgot to dye the melted marshmallows green.

By the way, for the best shade of green, use a combination of food colorings:

1 drop green

2 drops blue

1 drop yellow

Obviously, I messed up this recipe as well. But, as Tyson and I learned from our last boo-boo, mistakes make memories! This time, the mistake actually improved the finished product!

