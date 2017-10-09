Dump all your Halloween leftovers in this super sweet and sticky candy pie

Let’s be real — Halloween candy doesn’t last much longer than November 1 in my house.

But, on the off chance that you do have some post-trick-or-treating Hershey bars and Almond Joys lying around, try making this delicious (and very, very sweet) candy pie.

The best part about this dessert is that you can customize it. Want to add nothing but Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups? You can do that. You can also try a variety of candies. You can even use candy corn, even though I think candy corn should go directly into the garbage.





You will need:

1 cup leftover Halloween candy + more for topping

¼ cup butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup flour

Pie crust

As you can probably imagine, this recipe won’t taste very good with fruity candy. Stick to chocolate!

Oh, and adding ice cream on top is essential. (As if it weren’t sweet enough!)

