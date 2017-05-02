Why wait for Cinco de Mayo? This hot and spicy Mexican corn dip is perfect for any celebration

If you’re tired of the usual chips and salsa, spice up your Cinco de Mayo (literally and figuratively) with this hot Mexican corn dip.

Actually, you don’t need to wait for the holiday. This recipe is perfect for Super Bowl parties, tailgating, birthdays, weddings, funerals — well, maybe not funerals, but we’d eat it any other time!

You will need:

16 ounces cream cheese

1 lime

1 jalapeño pepper (or ½ green bell pepper — your choice), diced



2 tablespoons purple onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup cilantro

Hot sauce

2 cans of corn (I used 1 yellow and 1 white)

4 ounces feta cheese

2 cups pepper Jack cheese, shredded

Top your finished corn dip with more cilantro, feta, and hot sauce, then serve it with tortilla chips!

Did you know: Rolling a lime on the counter loosens up all the pulpy juice, so be sure to roll it before squeezing!

