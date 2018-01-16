Confession: I tend to get hangry. It’s a combination of hungry and angry — in other words, if I get too hungry, it makes me angry.





And I was hangry when I made this Italian meatloaf. Poor Tyson took the brunt of that anger, as usual.

I like this version more than regular meatloaf because it has two types of meat (beef and pork), plus Italian spices, and it’s topped with lots of mozzarella. What could be better?

You will need:

1 pound ground beef

½ pound ground mild Italian sausage

2 slices white bread

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

½ cup Parmesan

8 ounces shredded mozzarella

1 small onion, chopped and sauteed in olive oil

½ cup green bell pepper, chopped and sauteed in olive oil

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

1 cup marinara sauce*

Parsley for topping

*I forgot to reserve some of the marinara for topping the meatloaf. But that’s OK — it just means that my version had a little extra sauce. I’m not complaining.

After a greeting from The Marshall, who was particularly well dressed…

…it was time to get my hands dirty — or, rather, Tyson’s hands.

An important note: Despite being in the oven for 50 minutes, our meatloaf came out undercooked! You may need to add quite a bit of extra time, so watch your meatloaf closely as it cooks!

Another confession: I was so hangry, I ate the raw meatloaf anyway.

