You’re scrambling eggs wrong — here’s the easiest no-mess way to make the perfect breakfast

The worst part of making scrambled eggs is definitely the cleanup. Who has time to scrape dried eggs out of the bottom of a pan?
That’s why I started cooking my scrambled eggs in the microwave. I make these for my kids all the time, and they taste delicious. (In other words, Tyson, they’re not “really gross.”)
These eggs are even quick enough to make for a weekday breakfast.
You will need:
- Eggs
- Milk
- Cheese
- Spinach
- Salt and pepper
- Microwavable bowls
The key to cooking the eggs correctly is to microwave them in 45-second increments, then stir in between. You’ll know they’re done when they’re not so liquidy.
My scrambled eggs got a seal of approval from our summer intern, Lawson, who’s obsessed with eggs — and I mean obsessed. That’s good enough for me!
