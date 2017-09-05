Food and drink

You’re scrambling eggs wrong — here’s the easiest no-mess way to make the perfect breakfast

The worst part of making scrambled eggs is definitely the cleanup. Who has time to scrape dried eggs out of the bottom of a pan?

That’s why I started cooking my scrambled eggs in the microwave. I make these for my kids all the time, and they taste delicious. (In other words, Tyson, they’re not “really gross.”)

These eggs are even quick enough to make for a weekday breakfast.

You will need:


  • Eggs
  • Milk
  • Cheese
  • Spinach
  • Salt and pepper
  • Microwavable bowls

The key to cooking the eggs correctly is to microwave them in 45-second increments, then stir in between. You’ll know they’re done when they’re not so liquidy.

My scrambled eggs got a seal of approval from our summer intern, Lawson, who’s obsessed with eggs — and I mean obsessed. That’s good enough for me!

