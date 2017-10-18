Enjoy bite-size flavors of fall with these easy mini pumpkin pies

I love treats, but sometimes, I go overboard. So, I make miniature versions of my favorite desserts, which means I feel way less guilty about eating one or two (or several). Denial works, right?

In honor of fall, I whipped up some mini pumpkin pies for Tyson and me. They’re like regular pumpkin pies, but I shrank them down to mini muffin size.

This is a very Pinteresty thing to do, if you’re hoping to look like one of those “look at me, I’m so fancy, don’t you wanna be like me, my life is so perfect” social media moms. But, it’s also a fun baking activity that a genuinely want to do with my daughter.





You will need:

2 refrigerated pie crusts

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ cup sugar

1 cup cream cheese

1 cup pumpkin

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

You’ll also need mini muffin tins and a 3-inch cookie cutter. If you’re like me and you don’t own a 3-inch cookie cutter, just use something round, like a drinking glass.

Don’t forget to top your pies with whipped cream and more pumpkin pie spice!

