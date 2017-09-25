Feast your eyes upon these spooky mummy jalapeño poppers for Halloween

Happy Halloween! This year, I’m dressing at Batman. And naturally, I have the perfect costume for my real-life sidekick, Tyson.

If you’re planning a Halloween party, you’ll definitely want to serve these mummy jalapeño poppers.

The mummies are wrapped in either “flesh” (bacon) or “cloth” (crescent dough). Candy eyeballs create that “living dead effect.” (Really, adding eyeballs to anything turns it into a person.)





You will need:

Jalapeño peppers, halved, seeds removed

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 green onion, chopped

8 ounces cream cheese

8 ounces shredded pepper Jack cheese

Bacon

Crescent dough

Candy eyeballs

Could they be any cuter? If you and your kids like spicy food, this is the Halloween snack for you!

