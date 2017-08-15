1 pan, 2 ingredients, and absolutely no churning — this is the easiest homemade ice cream ever

Homemade ice cream is so delicious, but churning it can be a huge pain in the butt.

I absolutely love this ice cream recipe. It only has two base ingredients, you can add pretty much anything you want and, best of all, no churning required!

Each batch of homemade ice cream has the same base.

You will need:

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk



2 cups heavy whipping cream, very cold

If you want to make vanilla ice cream, just add two teaspoons of vanilla extract. For chocolate, throw in two teaspoons of cocoa.

But the fun is in the add-ins! Tyson and I got seriously creative with our flavors. Here’s the one we made in the video:

Elissa’s mint chocolate almond ice cream

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

Chocolate chips (as many as you want!)

Almond slices (as many as you want!)

And here are some more ideas!

Almond ice cream

2 teaspoons almond extract

Almond slices

Rocky road

Marshmallows

Almond slices

Cocoa

Blueberry lavender ice cream

Blueberries and lavender, duh!

If you’re feeling adventurous, add some honey

I especially love the idea of a Christmas ice cream with chocolate and some candy cane pieces! But really, the sky’s the limit.

What type of ice cream will you make?

