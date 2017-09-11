Is Nutella banana sushi the perfect snack, or is it just another Pinterest lie?

Tyson found a recipe for Nutella banana sushi and asked me to make it, even though it sounded, in his words, “nasty.”
We decided to make this one together.
You will need:
- Bananas
- Nutella
- Flour tortillas
I’ve gotta be honest with you guys — this recipe is a bust. Cutting the “sushi” isn’t as easy as it seems, and it doesn’t even taste that great.
And the presentation isn’t exactly pretty.
When Tyson asked if I would serve this to party guests and I immediately said “no,” I realized that sometimes you win at recipes, and sometimes you lose. We did exactly what we were supposed to do, and yet, I’d rather just dip a banana in some Nutella.
This is Pinterest lying to you. This is a lie.
In my opinion, anyway. Would you try it?
