Is Nutella banana sushi the perfect snack, or is it just another Pinterest lie?

Tyson found a recipe for Nutella banana sushi and asked me to make it, even though it sounded, in his words, “nasty.”

We decided to make this one together.

You will need:

Bananas

Nutella

Flour tortillas

I’ve gotta be honest with you guys — this recipe is a bust. Cutting the “sushi” isn’t as easy as it seems, and it doesn’t even taste that great.

And the presentation isn’t exactly pretty.





When Tyson asked if I would serve this to party guests and I immediately said “no,” I realized that sometimes you win at recipes, and sometimes you lose. We did exactly what we were supposed to do, and yet, I’d rather just dip a banana in some Nutella.

This is Pinterest lying to you. This is a lie.

In my opinion, anyway. Would you try it?

