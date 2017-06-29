Her sweet, kid-friendly 4th of July punch has delicious red white and blue layers

Happy Fourth of July! I love America, and I love any holiday that involves eating, so I’m going to share some fun, patriotic recipes to serve at your Independence Day cookout.

RELATED: What is your fish tank missing? The answer is always alcohol

This fun punch is the perfect drink to give the kiddos while their parents imbibe in their adults beverages. (But who says you can’t add a little alcohol and turn it into grownup punch?)

You will need:

Red drink! (I used a cranberry-cherry juice)

White drink! (I used piña colada mix)



Blue drink! (I used blue Hawaiian Punch)

Twizzlers

Ice

When this drink is made correctly, the colors don’t mix together — they lie on top of each other. That’s due to the differing sugar contents in each drink. The one with the most sugar (in my case, the piña colada mix) should be on the bottom, while the one with the least sugar (the blue Hawaiian punch) goes on the top.

That part worked for me. The part that didn’t was the Twizzler straws. That’s a Pinterest joke; I’m convinced.

But the punch itself was delicious. Cheers to America!

More 4th of July fun from Elissa the Mom

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!