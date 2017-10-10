This rich and hearty baked potato soup is so easy to make in a slow cooker

Nothing tastes better on a cold evening than a hot, hearty soup made in the slow cooker.

I’d never made a soup in my Crock-Pot before I found this recipe, but there’s a first time for everything, right? I love baked potato soup, and I knew I had to try this version.

RELATED: This slow cooker soup is called “crazy good” — one taste and you’ll understand why

The process is simple enough. Some of the ingredients go into the slow cooker immediately, while the rest are mixed together to form a roux and are added near the end of the cooking time.





You will need:

Soup

3-4 russet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 sweet onion, diced

3 cups chicken broth

½ cup flour

4 tablespoons butter

¼ cup sour cream

1½ cups heavy whipping cream

Toppings

Shredded cheddar cheese

Green onions

Bacon, of course!

Friendly reminder: The word to describe the way green onions smell is “pungent,” not “pugnent,” Tyson. Pugnent is not a word.

And y’all remember my little trick for cooking bacon, right? Avoid the mess by baking it in the oven instead of frying it on the stove. Here’s how to do it.

More cold weather recipes from Elissa the Mom

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!