End-of-summer tomatoes provide the perfect base for this irresistible homemade gazpacho

If you have a backyard vegetable garden and need something to do with all your summer tomatoes, I’ve got the perfect recipe for you.

RELATED: She fills a pie crust with tomatoes and cheese, and the results are unbelievably delicious

Tyson had never heard of gazpacho, which is basically cold vegetable soup. He liked this dish, but I’m not sure I’m totally on board with his suggestion to make it hot. It is gazpacho, after all.

You will need:

2 pounds tomatoes

½ white onion, chopped



1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 cucumber, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup olive oil

1 slice bread, soaked in water

Tip: Every single ingredient in this recipe goes into the blender or food processor, so chopping isn’t exactly necessary, but it’ll definitely make the process easier.

More of Elissa the Mom’s favorite soups

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!