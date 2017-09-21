Tyson’s homemade “mojo sauce” is so delicious, it could be bottled and sold

I had plenty of fried chicken left over after making Tyson a knockoff Chick-fil-A sandwich that he loved.

He told me he invented a sauce that would go perfectly with that chicken. I was skeptical, of course.

RELATED: It’s about time! Someone created a recipe for Chick-fil-A’s signature sauce

But a single bite won me over. Tyson’s mojo sauce is absolutely delicious.

You will need:

Spicy mustard

Mayonnaise

Honey

Ketchup

Hot sauce





In true Tyson fashion, there are no measurements. Use as much or as little of each ingredient as you’d like. Tyson likes his food extra spicy, so he went heavy on the Tabasco.

But seriously, this is so good, we could bottle and sell it. I’m not joking.

More of Tyson’s creations

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!