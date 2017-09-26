Cast a spooky spell this Halloween with homemade voodoo doll cookies

Happy Halloween! This year, I’m dressing as eggs. Naturally, my unamused sidekick, Tyson, is dressing as eggs’ best friend — bacon!

I found a recipe for voodoo doll cookies on Lorraine Elliott’s website, Not Quite Nigella, and I knew I had to try it.

You will need:

1⅓ cups sugar

2 eggs

10 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1½ cups flour

1 teaspoon finely ground tea leaves

Man-shaped cookie cutter

Icing and other cookie toppings

Hint: You can get finely ground tea leaves by opening a teabag and measuring out the contents. Make your life easier.

Oh, and decorate your voodoo dolls to the best of your ability. Because I’m Elissa the Mom, my cookies looked nothing like Lorraine Elliott’s.

But they tasted fine, and that’s what really matters. (Although I recommend simplifying your life even further and just using pre-made dough.)

