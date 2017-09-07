Put down the chips and snack on these healthy and equally delicious zucchini Parmesan rounds instead

As my fellow parents know, getting the kids to put down the chips and choose a healthier snack isn’t always easy.

RELATED: Parmesan chickpeas are just as delicious as cheesy chips, but are much healthier

That’s why I started making these zucchini Parmesan chips. They’re so delicious — I was seriously afraid I wouldn’t be able to make them fast enough, because I kept eating them — and they’re made with zucchini and olive oil, so they’re far better for you than ordinary potato chips.

You will need:

2 zucchini, sliced into rounds



½ cup olive oil

½ cup Parmesan cheese

½ cup breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

Tyson hates it when I manhandle the food as I’m making it, but it’s necessary with this recipe. Every single little zucchini round needs to be coated in oil, cheese and breadcrumbs. Sorry, Ty-Ty.

More healthy and delicious snacks from Elissa the Mom

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!