Exactly how good for you are those new healthy ice creams?

YouTuber Becca Bristow is a registered dietitian with the inside scoop on the new protein-packed ice creams that are popping up in grocery store freezers everywhere. They taste great and are branded as a healthy alternative to traditional brands, but Bristow suggests taking a hard look at them before becoming obsessed.

She reviews the nutrition labels of a few popular brands to find out exactly what’s in each one. Some things to keep in mind before you reach for that pint:





Halo Top is insanely popular, with more protein and less fat than other brands, but it’s made with some artificial ingredients that can lead to G.I. distress.

According to Bristow, Arctic Zero is more processed than regular ice cream, with many artificial ingredients.

Coconut Bliss has 210 calories, which is actually higher than a single serving of regular vanilla ice cream.

SO Delicious and Almond Dream are two other brands that have ingredients you may decide you don’t want to consume. But ultimately, as Bristow points out, it’s always best to research ingredient lists and make informed decisions about the things you eat.

Of course, there are many upsides to eating these healthy ice creams instead of your normal scoop. Many are lower in calories and make a great treat that won’t mess up your diet. The lesson is to make sure you have all the info before digging into something new.