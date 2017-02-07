Foodies and picky eaters alike will adore this easy chicken Alfredo baked ziti

Cheese has the power to bring people together, and who doesn’t love pasta with Alfredo sauce?

And when you combine these ingredients, throw in some chicken, and cook it until it’s hot and bubbly — well, dinner is served.

We hope you love this chicken Alfredo baked ziti dish from Gimme Some Oven as much as we do!

You will need:

Chicken baked ziti

12 ounces ziti (although any pasta shape will do — get creative!)



2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

1½ cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

Homemade Alfredo sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup milk

¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Top your finished pasta with more Parmesan and some chopped parsley. Get the full recipe here.