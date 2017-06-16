Forget everything you think you know about ribs — this is the ultimate baby back recipe

When I told Tyson that I wanted to make ribs for Father’s Day, he was quick to tell me that I have no idea what I’m doing. So have at it, buddy.

Turns out, Tyson doesn’t know how to make ribs either. He stole this recipe from a friend, affectionately known as Big Mama, and had to call her several times throughout the process to make sure he was on the right track. Oh, Tyson.

You will need:

Sauce

Equal parts: Mayonnaise Yellow mustard

Brown sugar



Rub

Paprika

Cayenne pepper

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Tyson went a little heavy on the cayenne pepper. If you don’t want to burn your mouth, we suggest using a little less cayenne than the rest of the rub ingredients.

Did you know: Baby back ribs don’t come from baby animals. Instead, they are taken from the top of the rib cage between the spine and the spare ribs, below the loin muscle. The “baby” part indicates the cuts are from market-weight hogs, not sows.

More Father’s Day treats from Elissa the Mom:

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!