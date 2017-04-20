Get a spring dinner out quick with this one-pot pea pasta

As spring is in full swing, it’s time to take advantage of the seasonal produce available now. And nothing is easier than this 20-minute one-pot spinach pea pasta recipe from Savory Nothings.

A few simple ingredients get a nutritious and flavorful dinner out quickly.

You will need:

12 ounces small pasta shapes

1/3 – 1/2 cup heavy cream

10 ounces spinach

1/2 cup peas, thawed from frozen





1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt, pepper and ground nutmeg, to taste

Get the full recipe at Savory Nothings.