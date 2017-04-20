Get a spring dinner out quick with this one-pot pea pasta

As spring is in full swing, it’s time to take advantage of the seasonal produce available now. And nothing is easier than this 20-minute one-pot spinach pea pasta recipe from Savory Nothings.
A few simple ingredients get a nutritious and flavorful dinner out quickly.
You will need:
12 ounces small pasta shapes
1/3 – 1/2 cup heavy cream
10 ounces spinach
1/2 cup peas, thawed from frozen
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt, pepper and ground nutmeg, to taste
Get the full recipe at Savory Nothings.