Savory Nothings
Food and drink

Get a spring dinner out quick with this one-pot pea pasta

As spring is in full swing, it’s time to take advantage of the seasonal produce available now. And nothing is easier than this 20-minute one-pot spinach pea pasta recipe from Savory Nothings.

A few simple ingredients get a nutritious and flavorful dinner out quickly.

You will need:

12 ounces small pasta shapes
1/3 – 1/2 cup heavy cream
10 ounces spinach
1/2 cup peas, thawed from frozen


1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt, pepper and ground nutmeg, to taste

Get the full recipe at Savory Nothings.

Valerie Dennis, Rare Contributor | Posted on
