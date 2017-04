These pretty little buns have scallions inside.

Scallions, otherwise known as green onions, contain several key antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. They’re usually found atop chilis and other such dishes, but have you ever incorporated them into your baking?

RELATED: The search is over — these may be the best homemade dinner rolls of all time

These scallion buns are sure to impress, and don’t worry — that lovely shape is so easy to make!