Can cheesecake be a healthy snack? You better believe it

Cheesecake can have health benefits. It sounds too good to be true, but trust us — it’s all in the preparation.

RELATED: Yes, you can make Cheesecake Factory’s Original Cheesecake at home — and it’s amazing

This recipe uses brown rice cereal as a base and Greek yogurt as filler, plus stevia instead of sugar. That means you can eat a couple of these cheesecake bars without destroying your healthy diet. Perfect.

You will need:

Crust

2½ cups brown rice cereal



¾ teaspoons powdered stevia

1 tablespoon butter, melted

5 tablespoons nonfat milk

Cheesecake

8 ounces low-fat cream cheese

2 cups nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 egg white

1½ teaspoons vanilla crème stevia

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

For added indulgence, top your finished cake with more chocolate chips!