Can cheesecake be a healthy snack? You better believe it

Cheesecake can have health benefits. It sounds too good to be true, but trust us — it’s all in the preparation.
This recipe uses brown rice cereal as a base and Greek yogurt as filler, plus stevia instead of sugar. That means you can eat a couple of these cheesecake bars without destroying your healthy diet. Perfect.
You will need:
Crust
- 2½ cups brown rice cereal
- ¾ teaspoons powdered stevia
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 5 tablespoons nonfat milk
Cheesecake
- 8 ounces low-fat cream cheese
- 2 cups nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 egg white
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla crème stevia
- ¼ cup mini chocolate chips
For added indulgence, top your finished cake with more chocolate chips!