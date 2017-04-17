Food and drink

Can cheesecake be a healthy snack? You better believe it

Cheesecake can have health benefits. It sounds too good to be true, but trust us — it’s all in the preparation.

This recipe uses brown rice cereal as a base and Greek yogurt as filler, plus stevia instead of sugar. That means you can eat a couple of these cheesecake bars without destroying your healthy diet. Perfect.

You will need:

Crust

  • 2½ cups brown rice cereal

  • ¾ teaspoons powdered stevia
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 5 tablespoons nonfat milk

Cheesecake

  • 8 ounces low-fat cream cheese
  • 2 cups nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 egg white
  • 1½ teaspoons vanilla crème stevia
  • ¼ cup mini chocolate chips

For added indulgence, top your finished cake with more chocolate chips!

