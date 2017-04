First, there was zucchini pasta. Now, the same trick can be applied to cucumbers in summer salads. And who doesn’t want to eat curlicue vegetables?

In addition to spiral cucumbers, this delicious Greek salad includes green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, oregano, and feta cheese. It’s dressed with olive oil and lemon juice, making it the perfect side dish for warm months.