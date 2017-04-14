Food and drink

Nutritious sweet potatoes and delicious marshmallows come together to make one epic side dish

We should all eat more sweet potatoes. They have so many health benefits — vitamin A, anti-inflammatory nutrients and the ability to regulate blood sugar, among others.

Delicious sweet potato casserole is a classic side dish for a reason. Though it’s generally associated with Thanksgiving, you can eat it any time of year — we don’t judge. Also, who doesn’t want an excuse to add marshmallows to their dinner?

You will need:


  • 2 pounds sweet potatoes, cooked
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Mini marshmallows
Beth Sawicki, Rare Staff | Posted on
