He makes oatmeal like you’ve never seen before

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option. It’s healthy, cheap, and quick. But sometimes, it can get a little boring.

YouTuber Fit Men Cook shows us how to jazz up the basic bowl with customizable toppings. He even makes some savory recipes.

That’s right, oatmeal doesn’t have to be a sweet dish. It’s a grain, after all — and like rice, it takes the flavor of other ingredients.

The recipe names alone will entice you:


  • Nutty carrot cake oatmeal
  • Baked potato oatmeal
  • Spiced berry cobbler oatmeal
  • Spinach and kale oatmeal with fried egg
  • Banana bread oatmeal
  • Southwest stuffed bell pepper oatmeal

These are bound to transform the way you eat oatmeal.

