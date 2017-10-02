He makes oatmeal like you’ve never seen before

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option. It’s healthy, cheap, and quick. But sometimes, it can get a little boring.

YouTuber Fit Men Cook shows us how to jazz up the basic bowl with customizable toppings. He even makes some savory recipes.

That’s right, oatmeal doesn’t have to be a sweet dish. It’s a grain, after all — and like rice, it takes the flavor of other ingredients.

The recipe names alone will entice you:





Nutty carrot cake oatmeal

Baked potato oatmeal

Spiced berry cobbler oatmeal

Spinach and kale oatmeal with fried egg

Banana bread oatmeal

Southwest stuffed bell pepper oatmeal

These are bound to transform the way you eat oatmeal.