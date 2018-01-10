Menu
This cheesecake is served cold, but that doesn’t mean it won’t warm your heart.

Hot chocolate has such a distinct flavor. It’s chocolaty, but it doesn’t taste exactly like chocolate. You’ll be surprised how much this cheesecake actually tastes like hot cocoa and not just like any other chocolate cheesecake.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Crust

  • Cooking spray, for pan
  • 24 whole Oreos
  • 6 tbsp. butter, melted
  • pinch of salt

Filling

  • 3 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened
  • 2 packets hot cocoa mix
  • ¾ c. sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • ¼ c. sour cream
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp. salt

Topping

  • 15 marshmallows
  • 2 tbsp. cocoa powder, for garnish

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
