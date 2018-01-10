This cheesecake is served cold, but that doesn’t mean it won’t warm your heart.
RELATED: Homemade red velvet hot chocolate will definitely keep you warm all winter
Hot chocolate has such a distinct flavor. It’s chocolaty, but it doesn’t taste exactly like chocolate. You’ll be surprised how much this cheesecake actually tastes like hot cocoa and not just like any other chocolate cheesecake.
Here’s what you’ll need:
Crust
- Cooking spray, for pan
- 24 whole Oreos
- 6 tbsp. butter, melted
- pinch of salt
Filling
- 3 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened
- 2 packets hot cocoa mix
- ¾ c. sugar
- 3 large eggs
- ¼ c. sour cream
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. salt
Topping
- 15 marshmallows
- 2 tbsp. cocoa powder, for garnish