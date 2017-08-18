What’s better than cereal and milk? Cereal and milkshake!
What’s better than cereal and milk? Cereal and milkshake!

These decadent milkshakes have two ingredients you won’t be able to resist: Fruity Pebbles and vodka. Oh yeah, there’s also ice cream and whipped cream. Sounds like a treat that can brighten up any day.

Soaking the milk in cereal infuses it with Fruity Pebble flavor and takes the whole recipe to the next level.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 cup milk
1 + ½ cup Fruity Pebbles, divided
2 cups French vanilla ice cream

½ cup cake-flavored vodka
whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles, for topping

Find the full recipe on The Pike Place Kitchen, including instructions for infusing the milk with delicious cereal flavor.

