What’s better than cereal and milk? Cereal and milkshake!

These decadent milkshakes have two ingredients you won’t be able to resist: Fruity Pebbles and vodka. Oh yeah, there’s also ice cream and whipped cream. Sounds like a treat that can brighten up any day.
RELATED: These Popsicles are part of a balanced breakfast — they have fruit, yogurt AND cereal
Soaking the milk in cereal infuses it with Fruity Pebble flavor and takes the whole recipe to the next level.
Here’s what you’ll need:
1 cup milk
1 + ½ cup Fruity Pebbles, divided
2 cups French vanilla ice cream
½ cup cake-flavored vodka
whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles, for topping
Find the full recipe on The Pike Place Kitchen, including instructions for infusing the milk with delicious cereal flavor.