Your friends will be obsessed with these adorable shot glasses at your next party. Not only do they look super festive, but they taste like Christmas, too.





They’ll make your drinks a little minty, so keep that in mind when choosing your shots. Obviously, they are perfect for hot chocolate, too. Just be sure to warm up the cups a little before you pour in hot liquid or they will crack.

To make these, all you need is some round peppermint candies and a cookie sheet. The candies will melt in the oven, and you’ll be able to reshape them over a shot glass as soon as they come out. Easy!

Bonus: you can use the same technique to make a fun peppermint bowl, too.