Can’t make it to the carnival? Here’s how to whip up some fair-style corn dogs at home

Whether fair season is upon us or still months away, you can indulge your corn dog cravings any time, thanks to the recipe.

These homemade corn dogs from Life in the Lofthouse are deceptively simple to make. You don’t even need a deep fryer; they can fry in a pot of oil on the stove. How easy is that?

You will need:

1½ cups yellow cornmeal

1¼ cups all-purpose flour



¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

1½ cups buttermilk (if you don’t have any, you can use regular milk)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon honey

10 hot dogs

Oil for frying

You’ll also need chopsticks or wooden skewers to complete that “corn dog effect.” Get the full recipe from Life in the Lofthouse.