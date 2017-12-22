Menu
gingerbread martini Read this Next

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini
Advertisement

If your baking always seems to turn out less than perfect, here’s how to cover it up so no one is the wiser. And in some cases, you might even end up with a dessert that’s better than the one you were making in the first place.


RELATED: Her attempts to make a Pinterest-inspired raindrop cake will make you feel better about your cooking

If your cheesecake comes out of the oven with a huge crack through the center, simply whip up a sour cream topping to cover the mess. Adding jam turns the whole thing into a marbled masterpiece.

You can easily turn your crumbled cake into cake balls. Everybody loves those delicious little things anyways.

Flat cupcakes make perfect layers for a cake-in-a-jar, which is a dessert you should try if you haven’t.

See, problem solved! Thanks, Tasty.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini
Food and drink

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

,
My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves
Food and drink

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

,
Pimento cheese queso is a thing and it’s just as delicious as it sounds
Food and drink

Pimento cheese queso is a thing and it’s just as delicious as it sounds

,
Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas
Food and drink

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

,
Advertisement