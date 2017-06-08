If you don’t know how to make a frozen strawberry margarita, now’s the perfect time to learn

Frozen margaritas are the perfect refreshing cocktail for a hot summer day. But you don’t have to go to a restaurant to get a great strawberry margarita. It’s actually really easy to make them at home.
RELATED: No summer brunch is complete without a refreshing raspberry cream mimosa
The process is very similar to making a smoothie, so if you’ve got that down, you’re well on your way to making the perfect marg.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 1½ pounds frozen strawberries
- 8 ounces silver tequila
- 6 ounces simple syrup
- 4 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 ounces triple sec
- ⅛ teaspoon fine salt
- 3 cups ice
Watch this video from Chowhound to see just how easy it is and enjoy a nice frozen drink at home this weekend.