Food and drink

If you don’t know how to make a frozen strawberry margarita, now’s the perfect time to learn

Article will continue after advertisement

Frozen margaritas are the perfect refreshing cocktail for a hot summer day. But you don’t have to go to a restaurant to get a great strawberry margarita. It’s actually really easy to make them at home.

RELATED: No summer brunch is complete without a refreshing raspberry cream mimosa

The process is very similar to making a smoothie, so if you’ve got that down, you’re well on your way to making the perfect marg.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1½ pounds frozen strawberries
  • 8 ounces silver tequila

  • 6 ounces simple syrup
  • 4 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 ounces triple sec
  • ⅛ teaspoon fine salt
  • 3 cups ice

Watch this video from Chowhound to see just how easy it is and enjoy a nice frozen drink at home this weekend.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement